Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

CLEGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Coles Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, upgraded Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

