Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Short Interest Down 22.8% in July

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,750,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.51. 14,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,453. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $19,289,850 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

