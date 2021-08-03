Colony Group LLC Buys New Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 50,681 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 57,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAN. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.