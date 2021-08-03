Colony Group LLC Buys New Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 50,681 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 57,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
SAN opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAN. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
