Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,413. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.49. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLM. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

