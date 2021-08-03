Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Reduced by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.87. 52,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,516,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

