Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $74.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

