Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is scheduled to issue its 6/30/2021 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.75 million, a P/E ratio of -64.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

