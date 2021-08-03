Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 19.2% in July

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 53.3% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 151,261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth $319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 72,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit.

