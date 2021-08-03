Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,188,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,736,000 after acquiring an additional 574,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,663,000 after acquiring an additional 420,498 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,864 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,013 shares of company stock worth $51,933,494. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $291.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.92. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $213.63 and a 52-week high of $293.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

