Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 102.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $349,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

SNOW stock opened at $268.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $7,313,940.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,779,015.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,322 shares of company stock valued at $173,081,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

