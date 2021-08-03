Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.51. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

