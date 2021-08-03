Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.