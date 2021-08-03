Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,510 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $159.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

