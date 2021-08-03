Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,638 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,625 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,362 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Airlines Group by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,055 shares of the airline’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1,125,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,539 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 112,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in American Airlines Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

AAL opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

