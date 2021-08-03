Comparing Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD)

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) and Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calyxt and Save Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calyxt $23.85 million 5.88 -$44.84 million ($1.19) -3.17 Save Foods $230,000.00 113.00 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Save Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calyxt.

Profitability

This table compares Calyxt and Save Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calyxt -169.27% -116.70% -66.80% Save Foods N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Calyxt shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Calyxt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Calyxt and Save Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calyxt 0 1 3 0 2.75 Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calyxt presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 129.89%. Given Calyxt’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calyxt is more favorable than Save Foods.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc., a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. has a research collaboration with NRGene, which includes the adoption of NRGene's cloud-based genomics platform to support various research projects; and a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and various geographies outside the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. Calyxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc. engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

