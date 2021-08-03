Comparing Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) & RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.9% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Denny’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Denny’s and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 3.32% N/A -3.56% RCI Hospitality 5.93% 3.09% 1.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denny’s and RCI Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $288.61 million 3.12 -$5.12 million ($0.12) -116.92 RCI Hospitality $132.33 million 4.28 -$6.09 million $0.51 123.49

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality. Denny’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Denny’s and RCI Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 3 3 0 2.50 RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denny’s presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.42%. RCI Hospitality has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.31%. Given Denny’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Denny’s is more favorable than RCI Hospitality.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats Denny’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.