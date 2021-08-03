Comparing SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) & Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Semtech and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 11.66% 11.72% 7.60% SiTime -6.04% -5.16% -4.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semtech and SiTime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $595.12 million 6.79 $59.90 million $1.12 55.54 SiTime $116.16 million 21.69 -$9.37 million ($0.58) -230.60

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Semtech has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Semtech and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 3 8 0 2.73 SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00

Semtech presently has a consensus target price of $83.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.24%. SiTime has a consensus target price of $120.40, suggesting a potential downside of 9.98%. Given Semtech’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than SiTime.

Summary

Semtech beats SiTime on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

