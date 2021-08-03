Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CMSQF opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Computershare has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Computershare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Computershare Limited provides issuer service, mortgage service, employee equity plans, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenant bond protection service; employee share plans and voucher services include administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services; and business services comprise the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services.

