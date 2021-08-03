Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:CAG remained flat at $$33.38 during trading on Tuesday. 27,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.90.
In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,851,866 shares of company stock valued at $107,098,837. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
