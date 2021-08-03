Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CAG remained flat at $$33.38 during trading on Tuesday. 27,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,851,866 shares of company stock valued at $107,098,837. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.