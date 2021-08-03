Conceal Price Tops $0.28 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Conceal has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $6,480.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,239.14 or 0.99819858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00031679 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.96 or 0.01028399 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00331045 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00405373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00071584 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,353,293 coins and its circulating supply is 11,741,343 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

