Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 4,540,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10. Concordia Financial Group has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

