Conduent (CNDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Conduent has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37. Conduent has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

