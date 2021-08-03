ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,138,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

