Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.56% of Consolidated Water worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 39.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 19.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $195.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.