Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Pacific Asset Management LLC

Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,263 shares during the quarter. Constellium makes up 2.9% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 33.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
