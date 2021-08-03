Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Pacific Asset Management LLC

Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,263 shares during the quarter. Constellium makes up 2.9% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 33.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. 31,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,840. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.59. Constellium SE has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

