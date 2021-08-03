Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report sales of $62.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.77 million and the lowest is $61.15 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $67.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $248.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $248.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $240.59 million, with estimates ranging from $218.94 million to $262.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.58. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Consumer Portfolio Services makes up 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Continental Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

