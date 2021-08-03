Contrasting Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Despegar.com has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Despegar.com and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com N/A -106.99% -14.30% NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Despegar.com and NextPlay Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com $131.30 million 6.53 -$142.59 million ($0.94) -13.02 NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,065.92 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

NextPlay Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Despegar.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Despegar.com and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Despegar.com presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.02%. Given Despegar.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Despegar.com beats NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace. It also provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage the distribution of their travel products and access to traveler customers. The company offers travel products and services under the Despegar, Decolar, Best Day, BD Experience, and HotelDo brands. Despegar.com, Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About NextPlay Technologies

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

