Contrasting Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Moelis & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Value Line has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Value Line and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Moelis & Company 1 6 1 0 2.00

Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $50.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.39%. Given Moelis & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moelis & Company is more favorable than Value Line.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Value Line and Moelis & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line $40.39 million 7.69 $23.28 million N/A N/A Moelis & Company $943.28 million 4.02 $178.83 million $2.91 20.37

Moelis & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Dividends

Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Moelis & Company pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Value Line has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Moelis & Company has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Value Line and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line 55.09% 36.10% 19.42% Moelis & Company 24.34% 78.25% 30.03%

Summary

Moelis & Company beats Value Line on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com, as well as The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds through the Internet; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

