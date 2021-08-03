Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.40

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.40 and last traded at C$11.34, with a volume of 197504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.82.

CTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

The company has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,803.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.63.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5145088 earnings per share for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

