Corbenic Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Corbenic Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,012 shares of company stock worth $248,704,583. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,716.04. The company had a trading volume of 56,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,559.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

