Corbenic Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,383. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $107.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.