Corbenic Partners LLC Sells 2,596 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Corbenic Partners LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.68. The company had a trading volume of 221,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,219. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

