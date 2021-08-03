CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Short Interest Update

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth about $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

