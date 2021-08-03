Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives $60.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

CSOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

