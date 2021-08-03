Cornichon (CORN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $130.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00101954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00144215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,383.88 or 0.99866751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00844946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,126,107 coins and its circulating supply is 16,884,259 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.