Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 285,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,388. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CRVS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.