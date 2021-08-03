CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.040-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.230 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,741. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 148.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.85.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

