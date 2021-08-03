Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lifted by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.31. 60,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $398.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $431.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.