Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $432.56

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $432.56 and last traded at $432.50, with a volume of 4396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $428.92.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $190.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.