Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.85. 1,905,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,151,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

