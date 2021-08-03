Cottage Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

TSN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.87. 25,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,438. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

