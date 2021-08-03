Cottage Street Advisors LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,653. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.44. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

