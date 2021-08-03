Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 29 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $874.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $876.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $920.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

