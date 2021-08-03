Country Trust Bank Has $31.70 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $31,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 127,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

NYSE GD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.84. 8,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,565. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.