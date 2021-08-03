Country Trust Bank Has $37.08 Million Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $37,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,586,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,375,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,522.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $112.58. 72,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,234. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

