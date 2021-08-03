Country Trust Bank Has $9.87 Million Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned 0.33% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,000.

NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $47.94.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

