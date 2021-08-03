Country Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 7,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 166,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after acquiring an additional 48,544 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,603,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,674. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $310.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.16. The company has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.