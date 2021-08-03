Country Trust Bank Sells 11,685 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after buying an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $351,055,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,907,000 after buying an additional 106,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. 31,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,311. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of -146.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

