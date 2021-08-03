Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 101.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $15,599,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 108.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 334,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,034,000 after buying an additional 173,833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $4,453,000.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COUP stock opened at $218.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $210.71 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

