CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 806,900 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 728,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CPSH opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $92.58 million, a PE ratio of 322.16 and a beta of 1.42.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

